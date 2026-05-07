After emerging as one of the biggest hits of the year to date, Project Hail Mary is now eyeing another significant milestone at the North American box office. The Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi adventure continues its impressive theatrical run and is steadily closing the gap with Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Oppenheimer. But can it generate enough momentum to surpass the Oscar-winning film in its original run at the domestic box office?

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

It keeps earning more than $1 million at the domestic box office despite being so into its release. TheRyan Gosling starrer collected a solid $1 million on its 7th Discounted Tuesday at the North American box office. It is the 2nd biggest 7th Tuesday ever for March releases. The film has dropped by 31.6% from last Tuesday despite losing 493 theaters last Friday.

In 47 days, the film has reached $320.0 million at the North American box office. It is tracking to hit $350 million at the domestic box office. According to reports, Project Hail Mary is expected to earn between $330 million and $350 million in its run at the box office in North America. It is the second-highest-grossing film at the domestic box office, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $404.2 million.

Can it surpass Oppenheimer at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, Project Hail Mary is edging closer to beating the domestic haul of Oppenheimer. For the unversed, Oppenheimer is an epic biographical thriller directed by Christopher Nolan, which won seven Oscars. It was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $330.07 million at the North American box office during its theatrical run.

Since Project Hail Mary is tracking to gross between $330 million and $350 million at the domestic box office before bidding theaters goodbye, it still has a chance of beating Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The Ryan Gosling starrer is around $10 million away from beating the Oscar-winning biopic. It will beat Oppenheimer even if it lands in the lower end of the projection. It has a stronghold at the box office, and with this momentum, it can easily beat the Oscar-winning epic in North America.

More about Project Hail Mary

The film follows a science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship. As his memory returns, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance killing Earth’s sun, and realizes that an unexpected friendship may be the key. The Ryan Gosling starrer released on March 20 collected over $640.1 million at the worldwide box office and is expected to cross $700 million in its global run.

Box office summary of the film

Domestic – $320.0 million

International – $320.1 million

Worldwide – $640.1 million

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