Hollywood star Halle Berry, who starred in the 2004 film Catwoman, once dubbed the movie as a piece of sh*t and a god-awful movie after the film tanked at the box-office miserably giving a big blow to Berry’s career. The actress also won multiple Razzies at the time- awards given for worst projects every year.

Halle Berry openly spoke about regretting doing this move and even the team associated with the project had the same opinion. Catwoman came at a time when Halle Berry was at the peak of her illustrious career. Read on for more.

Halle Berry scored seven nominations at the Golden Raspberry Awards for Catwoman out of which the actress embarrassingly ended up winning four. What left everyone shocked was that Berry herself attended the Razzies to receive the awards. The actress slammed the film during her speech. According to Far Out magazine Halle Berry at the time said, “First of all, I want to thank Warner Brothers. Thank you for putting me in a piece of sh*t, god-awful movie… It was just what my career needed.” She, however, learned to look at the role in a more positive way.

In a speech, Halle Berry asserted, “Everybody around me said, ‘Girl, don’t do it. It’s going to be the death of you. It’s going to end your career’. But guess what I did? I followed my intuition and I did a movie called Catwoman and it bombed miserably.”

In a different interview, Halle Berry opened up about why she went to the Razzies to collect her awards. “I went to the Razzie [Awards] because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously. If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we’re somehow better than everybody else, but we’re really not,” said the former Bond girl.

Halle Berry added, “You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work. If you find yourself face-to-face with a Razzie, does that mean you’re the worst actor there ever was? Probably not. You just got the piss taken out on you that year by a group of people that can.”

