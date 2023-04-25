Quentin Tarantino is one of the finest filmmakers of the generation who has given many cinematic blockbusters to audiences. However, his movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stirred some controversies around his depiction of Bruce Lee. As the movie’s plot was fictional, it had elements of real-life events that happened in the 1960s and included some real people. Reacting to the same, Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter, condemned the director for his “irresponsible” portrayal of the martial arts icon.

While sharing her opinions about the movie, Shannon also said the film created lasting negative views about her father. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had a scene where actor Mike Moh plays Bruce Lee, which is reportedly why China refused to release “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” in theatres unless it was removed. However, the director defended his portrayal, saying Lee was “an arrogant guy” in real life. Read on to find out what else he had to say about the criticism.

During a conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience, the filmmaker sympathised with Shannon Lee for being upset with the “Hollywood” version of Bruce Lee. “Where I am coming from is I can understand his daughter having a problem with it. It’s her f*cking father. I get that,” said Quentin Tarantino. However, he stood defiant against anyone else who had a problem and added, “But anybody else, oh, suck a d*ck!”

Later in the conversation, he explained what he wrote about the scene in the novel. “Bruce didn’t really want to hurt Cliff. He just wanted to show him up,” said the filmmaker. Upon watching the movie, Bruce Lee’s daughter said Tarantino “seems to have gone out of the way to make fun of my father and to portray him as kind of a buffoon.”

Let us know what do you think about Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and was about Bruce Lee's portrayal in the movie. The movie is available on Amazon's Prime Video.

