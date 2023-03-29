John Wick: Chapter 4 has been crossing every record ever since it was released on March 24, 2023. Keanu Reeves starrer has been making quite a noise at the box office, and one of the lead stars Donnie Yen is leading headlines for his performance in the movie. However, recently, in an interview, the actor shed backlash at the renowned director Quentin Tarantino for portraying Bruce Lee in the wrong way in his film ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’. Keep on scrolling to read his opinion on the same.

For the unversed, Donnie plays Caine, a villainous character in John Wick: Chapter 4 and has already been receiving accolades for his performance and action sequences.

In an interview with Variety, Donnie Yen talked at length about his experience working in the John Wick franchise and other things related to it. But what caught our attention was his opinion about Quentin Tarantino’s way of portrayal of Bruce Lee in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Getting irritated, Donnie Yen shared, “Everybody is entitled to their opinions. Quentin Tarantino is a very renowned filmmaker, and he’s entitled to his status – and I’m entitled to state my own view. Obviously, he was making fun of Bruce. It was cartoonish.”

After Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was released, Bruce Lee‘s daughter Shanon Lee had also thought that his father was portrayed in the wrong light and had gone to question him. As quoted in IndieWire, Shanon had said, “I tried to approach it from a cool, collected, and more calm, direct point of view, and I was very disappointed to see Quentin Tarantino’s response, which was to continue to say, ‘Oh, Bruce Lee was arrogant, he was an asshole.'” Shannon further added, “and to incorrectly cite my mother’s book as a defence of him. I really thought it was irresponsible of him to do what he did and have that portrayal.”

However, to defend himself, Quentin Tarantino had blamed Bruce Lee and had shared that he had no respect for the American stuntmen. He said after appearing on Joe Rogan’s show, “Bruce had nothing but disrespect for stuntmen. That’s why Gene Labelle was brought in, to teach Bruce respect for American stuntmen. He was always hitting them with his feet. It’s called tagging when you hit a stuntman for real. He was always tagging them with his feet and his fist and it got to the point where they would refuse to work with Bruce. It was probably just like, ‘Oh they’re just not good enough. They are p*ssies. I want to make it look real!’ But stuntmen don’t like that. That’s unprofessional.”

Well, what do you think of Donnie Yen’s opinion on Bruce Lee’s portrayal in Quentin Tarantino’s directorial? Let us know!

