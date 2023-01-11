Some of the biggest names in Hollywood came together for a celebration at Golden Globes 2023 and indeed it was a star-studded event. Ever since the videos and pictures from the event surfaced online, they have been breaking the internet.

From candid moments, and worst-best dressed celebrities to even unexpected wins, the 80th Annual Golden Globes is all over the internet today. Well, between the laughs, there was a score of surprising victory moments that brought the audience to tears and their feet in celebration in equal measures. While the internet is flooded with awards and looks from the event, we bring to you what happened inside the Golden Globes 2023 & viral videos that caught our attention & you shouldn’t miss them either.

Advertisement Margot Robbie loads up on a plate of veggies at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/ORuMtAH6VT — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 11, 2023

Advertisement

1. Margot Robbie & Selena Gomez Taking Food Quite Seriously At Golden Globes

Babylon’s Margot Robbie looked stunning at the award event. She arrived at the event in a pretty pale ensemble custom–made by Chanel, she wore a sleeveless dress with a sheer detailing. Her blonde hair were styled down and she kept her makeup minimal. Apart from her look, the video of her taking her food too seriously at the award event is going viral. She can be seen loading up on a plate of veggies. In fact, the calm-down singer Selena Gomez was also spotted enjoying her food. After all – ‘Food comes first’.

Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino are in deep conversation with 10 minutes until the #GoldenGlobeAwards start. pic.twitter.com/xcE5QI6MLc — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 11, 2023

2. Brad Pitt’s Banter With Quentin Tarantino right before the awards is surely an eye treat for fans

Brad Pitt who was looking dapper as usual was spotted indulging in a light-hearted conversation with Quentin Tarantino and after their candid video is all hearts, fans can’t get over their camaraderie.

Colin Farrell gets up from his seat to help Jennifer Coolidge onstage to accept her #GoldenGlobe. pic.twitter.com/ipcL917Hyb — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 11, 2023

3. Colin Farrell Sweet Gesture

Another video that caught our attention was Colin Farrell getting up from his seat to help Jennifer Coolidge onstage to accept the award. The netizens are in complete awe with his gesture and called him a true gentleman. Well, we couldn’t agree more!

Rihanna talking to Ryan Coogler at the #GoldenGlobeAwards commercial. pic.twitter.com/rHx34uSVET — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 11, 2023

4. Rihanna Spotted Talking To Ryan Coogler Grabbed Everyone’s Attention

Rihanna looked absolutely stunning at the event. Her glam look remained one of the major highlights of the best-dressed celebrities at event. She didn’t win a Golden Globe but the 34 -year -old slayed at the award night. Her video talking to Ryan Coogler went viral and many pointed out they are angry. However, only the duo knows what they were discussing. But for us – Rihanna was shining bright like a diamond even though she didn’t win the award.

