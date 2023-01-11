Roll out the red carpet and start planning your most glamorous look because awards season is officially upon us! To celebrate and honour the stars of 2022, brace yourself to applaud your favourite celebrities as the countdown for the most glorious night of the Golden Globe Awards has finally begun. From the biggest musical stars to some Indian names on the block, here is a list of likely attendees at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, to stream LIVE exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India at 6.30 AM IST on 11th January.

An extensive list of celebrated storytellers to hit the red carpet

Star director and previous winner at the Globes, Quentin Tarantino will be seen in attendance and will also be among the presenters at the 80th Golden Globes. Other directors gracing the red carpet will be Rian Johnson, James Cameron, Guillermo del Toro and Lukas Dhont.

Big names expected!

The youngest nominees, Jenna Ortega and Julia Garner, nominated for both Ozark and Inventing Anna is on the big night’s guest list. Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, Tony Kushner, Austin Butler and Niecy Nash amongst others will also enthrall the audience with their presence on the biggest night of the year.

Taylor swift to make a grand appearance?

Over the past few months, Taylor Swift has been surprising fans by making last-minute appearances at major awards shows. Since she’s nominated for Best Original Song at the upcoming 2023 Golden Globes, fans are wondering whether she could secretly be planning to attend the Globes this year.

It’s RRR time!

Being at the forefront of all the buzz these days, RRR director S.S. Rajamouli and stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan will attend the 2023 Golden Globes. For the two actors, it will be their first visit to the U.S. in support of the film. With a lot of pride and anticipation, the nation is eying out for their win big at the Globes.

Rihanna likely to mark her presence

Known to grab all the attention with her powerful presence, Original song nominee Rihanna is more than likely going to be attending the Globes. With some of the biggest hits last year, fans can’t wait to witness the magic of the R&B queen at the grand night.

