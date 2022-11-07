Don’t mess with Selena Gomez, as she has the perfect reply for anyone and everyone who tries to diss her. This also includes her pal Francia Raisa, who gave Sel her kidney due to her lupus condition. For the unversed, the Only Murders in the Building actress had a kidney transplant back in 2017.

It was Francia who donated the organ to her close friend, which Gomez called the “ultimate gift.” However, a few years after that, the two had a fallout and it was said that the singer had cut ties with Raisa. The reason behind it was speculated to be Justin Bieber.

After Justin Bieber tied the knot with Hailey Bieber, reports came in that Selena Gomez isn’t handling it well. It was said that she is living an unhealthy lifestyle. Her pal, Francia Raisa, allegedly pointed it out to her, which led to them cutting ties. Now, things may have become more awkward between the two after Raisa replied to a recent post featuring Gomez.

Just recently, Selena Gomez declared Taylor Swift as her “only true Hollywood friend.” Francia Raisa commented, “Interesting,” in a now-deleted Instagram post that pointed out the quote. Following the incident, netizens took to social media to take sides and share their opinions on the same.

The same even reached Selena, who reacted to a TikTok video from a fan explaining the drama. “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” the Taki Taki singer slyly said. Meanwhile, though Sel and Francia allegedly had a fallout, they reconciled after some time.

Selena Gomez responds to Francia Raisa deleting an Instagram comment then unfollowing her after saying that Taylor Swift is her “only friend in the industry”: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.” pic.twitter.com/UaGl6bPtSJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2022

But with these comments, Selena Gomez fans can’t help but wonder if she is feuding with Francia Rasia. While talking about Gomez, the Same Old Love singer is also making a lot of noise over her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

