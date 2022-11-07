While fans are rejoicing Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, many are sad over him leaving The Witcher. For the unversed, recently, the Enola Holmes 2 actor announced that he will not appear in the 4th season of the hit series. Soon after that, reports came in that the reason behind this could be his comeback as the DC superhero.

Insiders have claimed that Henry’s management thinks he is a movie star now. Besides the cameo in Black Adam, the actor will appear in another flick, which is supposedly Man of Steel 2. Though people cheered his return, others are upset over his departure from the show, so much so that fans created an online petition to bring him back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is common for fans to create petitions demanding any actor or actress return or be removed from some project. We previously saw people creating petitions to bring back Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Other than that there are petitions for Amber Heard’s removal from Aquaman 2. Now, it’s the turn for Henry Cavill’s return to The Witcher.

Launched on Change.org, the petition is titled, “NETFLIX: You MUST keep Henry Cavill as The Witcher and replace the writers instead.” Just within a week, it has garnered over 100,000 or 1 lakh signs. As of now, there are 1,26,299 signs on it, and it keeps growing.

The Netflix series grew to immense success, especially because of Cavill. The previous seasons also became one of the most watched ones on the streaming platform. Even though it is said that Henry left the show because of Superman, he has neither denied nor confirmed this.

When it comes to Henry Cavill’s replacement, it is Liam Hemsworth, who will become Geralt of Rivia for The Witcher season 4.

Must Read: Ana de Armas Led John Wick Spinoff Film ‘Ballerina’ Will Kick-Start Next Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram