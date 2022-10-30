While The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season by Netflix, it comes along with a bit of sad news. Henry Cavill won’t be returning to it. However, the Man of Steel actor will be replaced by none other than Liam Hemsworth. A lot is going around Henry these days.

The actor recently had a cameo as Superman in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. Since then, more projects related to his DC superhero have been in the talks. It is said that Cavill will also appear in another film, which seems to be Man of Steel 2.

Besides his superhero role, Henry Cavill is also famous as Geralt of Rivia in the hit series The Witcher. It is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Now, a fourth season has been confirmed. However, fans won’t see their favourite returning to it. After the streaming giant announced that it will be renewing the series, Henry released a statement.

The Witcher actor took to his Instagram to share that his “journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.” Henry Cavill added, “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Even Liam Hemsworth issued a statement over the same. The actor said he is “honoured” and “truly excited” to be stepping into the shoes. While fans are excited about the news of a fresh season, they are lamenting over the exit of Cavill.

yes i wanted henry cavil to be superman again BUT NOT AT THE COST OF LOSING HIM AS GERALT THE WITCHER pic.twitter.com/ZuGVIq4ju1 — 90's baby born in the fires of chaos | سيمن آدن (@PepRed) October 29, 2022

Netflix trying to convince the Witcher fan base that Liam Hemsworth is a good replacement for Henry Cavill pic.twitter.com/Y1jvQFG2gZ — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) October 29, 2022

NO HENRY CAVILL COME BACK FOR THE WITCHER WE NEED YOU DON'T LET LIAM HEMSWORTH RUIN THIS PLEASE!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/O0Wm42OE9h — bearry🦇 (@bearrynice_) October 29, 2022

Being a fan of The Witcher is like constant law of surprise except it's so so much more worse in every way imaginable — Alek (@felrija) October 29, 2022

The Witcher needs Cavill a lot more than Cavill needs The Witcher. This show is a dead man walking. https://t.co/QbkkcsRKo9 — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) October 29, 2022

Do you also have the same reaction to Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher and being replaced by Liam Hemsworth?

