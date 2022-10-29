If there is one name that is all over the internet at this point, it has to be Henry Cavill who has made his victorious comeback to the DCEU as the mighty Superman. The world has been wanting this and they finally got it when DC went into new and better hands. But while Cavill struggled enough to get back Clark Kent, the actor has always been one to have got his IP roles with some resistance of tricky play of destiny. The Witcher fame was even almost James Bond when Daniel Craig was chosen if you remember.

Cavill in his career spanning decades became a household name in 2013 when Zack Snyder presented him as Superman in Man Of Steel. The movie made him synonymous with the most spoken-about superhero and there was no way people would have accepted a recasting. But did you know Henry was the first choice for a role played by Robert Pattinson and was even in the race for another.

Confused, well let us help you. While the popular role that Henry Cavill could have been in is James Bond, that is not the end of the list. The actor was also Stephenie Meyer’s first choice to play Edward in the Twilight, which then went to Robert Pattinson. The Superman star now talks about the same.

As per Josh Horowitz podcast Happy, Sad, Confused (via Cinema Blend), Henry Cavill did not even have an idea that he was the first choice to play Edward in Twilight before Robert Pattinson was even considered. Talking about it he said, “Yeah, I’m sensing some Batman rivalries. No, not at all, I didn’t know about the movie and them wanting to cast me. The internet wasn’t quite the tool that it is now. I only found out afterward and was like, ‘OK that would have been cool.”

However that was not the end of Henry Cavill and Robert Pattinson being in the contention for the same role. Henry has now confirmed that he even auditioned to play Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter but didn’t get through and it again went to The Batman star. “I definitely auditioned for that one [Potter] but did not get it,” he said.

We can now only think how Twilight and the Harry Potter series would have looked if Henry Cavill was chosen over Robert Pattinson.

