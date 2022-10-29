Kanye West aka Ye is on a roll of making wild, reportedly unauthentic and controversial statements again. The rapper who has been in the limelight for all the weird reasons for the past one year, has been making some very unusual remarks since the past couple of days. While his remarks about Kim Kardashian are constant, he took a break earlier this week and decided to talk about Django Unchained, and ended up claiming that Quentin Tarantino stole his idea to make the movie that starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Fox.

You might be confused, if you have joined the party late. Ye has claimed that he met Quentin back in the 2000s to direct his music video Gold Digger. While Tarantino did not end up doing it, as per the rapper he took his idea and made his 2012 critically acclaimed movie with it. Kanye’s claims did create a storm and the world was talking about it.

Turns out it is finally the time Quentin Tarantino decided to speak up and has now broken his silence on the claims. The filmmaker has cleared that Django Unchained was conceptualized even before he met Kanye West and below is all you need to know about the same.

As per his conversation on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Cinema Blend), Quentin Tarantino talking about Kanye West’s claim said, “I’d had the idea for Django for a while before I ever met Kanye. He wanted to do a a giant, movie version of College Dropout. The way he did the album. So he wanted to get big directors to do different tracks from the album and release it as this giant movie. Nothing as crass as videos, they were going to be movies. Movies based on each of the different tracks.”

Quentin Tarantino further spoke about the meeting that Kanye West claims happened to discuss Gold Digger music video. “Me and Kanye, we used it as an excuse to meet each other. And so we met each other and had a really good time. And he did have an idea for a video, and I do think it was for the ‘Gold Digger’ video, that he would be a slave. And the whole thing was the slave narrative, where he’s a slave and he’s singing ‘Gold Digger’ and it was very funny. It was a really, really funny idea. It was meant to be ironic. A huge musical, like no expenses spared with him in this slave rag outfit doing everything […] Anyway that’s what he’s referring to.”

However, we are already guessing that Kanye West will have a reply for this too. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

