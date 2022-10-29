While Hollywood continues to churn out head-turning updates from the giant shuffle at the DCEU and everything that has to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is Olivia Wilde, with Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and ex-husband Jason Sudeikis is the most spoken-about thing the last few weeks. While many new allegations still continue to make all the headlines possible, there is an update that talks about a new phase in Wilde’s life and that has come as a big surprise for the world.

For the unversed, Olivia recently directed a movie titled Don’t Worry Darling that stars her alleged boyfriend Harry Styles with Black Widow fans Florence Pugh in the leading role. So far, Wilde has had a row with Pugh regarding pay parity, with Harry of course the relationship which is also said to be one of the reasons why the Eternals star might get black listed in Hollywood. Amid all this is also her past marriage regarding which her child’s nanny has made some shocking claims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now if the latest reports are to go by, amid all that drama that surrounds filmmaker Olivia Wilde there is a good update as she is said to be joining the DC camp. Yes, you read that right. There is a high chance of Wilde entering the world of Superman and Batman. Below is all you need to know about this update of the day.

As per a Giant Freakin Robot report, Warner Bros is eyeing Olivia Wilde to direct a DCEU movie. The studio isn’t affected by the controversy surrounding her clearly and this is not the first time. In the past when Marvel fired James Gunn, WB was the first to offer him a seat in their camp and even choose a movie of his choice. However, there is no confirmation on which film the studio is planning to give Wilde.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles’ Hollywood career as of now is on risky grounds. The reports suggest that the bad press around his relationship with Olivia Wilde, the bad review to his movies and labelled underwhelming performances might lead to him getting blacklisted in Hollywood. Which might lead to agents not offering him work.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Once Revealed She Lost Hotel Transylvania To Selena Gomez Because She Was Snapped Licking Liam Hemsworth’s P*nis Cake

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram