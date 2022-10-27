More than being in the news for its content, Don’t Worry Darling made the headlines for the drama involving the actors and director. The film’s press was also overshadowed by reports regarding the relationship between director Olivia Wilde and actor Harry Styles as well as the unrest/tension between Wilde and Florence Pugh.

Recently, Olivia’s former nanny in a bombshell interview revealed that Harry and Pugh had a brief fling before the ‘As It Was’ singer and director-actor began dating. While the nanny claimed that Styles and Wilde’s relationship began a few weeks after the film went on floors, a source has now revealed deets about his brief time with Pugh. As per the report, the duo shared some kisses and cuddles before the singer began spending time with Wilde – thereby (kinda) starting a feud between the ladies. Read on.

A source revealed that this secret kiss between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh was the reason for the fallout between the Black Widow star and actor-director Olivia Wilde. The insider informed The Sun, “Harry and Florence had chemistry from the off, which translated incredibly well on-screen. One night they had a bit of a snog, all very light-hearted and a bit of fun, and that was that. It was being gossiped about by a couple of members of production, otherwise, no one would have known.”

The source added, “Harry Styles was very much single at the time and Florence Pugh had separated from Zach Braff, although she’d kept the split quiet to — ironically — avoid headlines. There was no cheating or misbehaviour from anyone.”

Continuing talking about the drama, the insider stated, “However, later on, Harry and Olivia Wilde started spending more time together — sneaking off for coffees, hanging out in one another’s trailers, and sharing small, routine intimacies. It was clear to all they had a real connection. When they were pictured holding hands for the first time, Florence wasn’t too happy.”

Stating that Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s kiss led to unrest between the Don’t Worry Darling ladies, the source added, “There was already tension between the two women and this undoubtedly fanned the flames.” The insider concluded by saying, “Although the feud is one of Hollywood’s worst-kept secrets, everyone involved is a professional and things are now cordial.”

