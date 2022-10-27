The DCEU or DCU has sort of undergone a cultural change as the entire branch now has two new guiding forces. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now the Kevin Feiges of the DCEU and the two will head the world of the dark superheroes. While the change in heads has led to many questions in the minds of the numerous fan across the globe, one main question is how does it affect the movies that are already in production. Amid all of that the latest report now talks about the release period of The Batman 2 and turns out the wait is long and very difficult.

If you aren’t aware, after Ben Affleck stepped down from playing Bruce Wayne, the studio have the reigns of the standalone flick in the hands of Matt Revees who entirely changed the idea that Ben was going to make the movie with. The filmmaker then brought in Robert Pattinson to play the titular character and born out of this union was the critically celebrated The Batman.

The movie didn’t just garner critical acclaim but was also a big-time earner at the box office. The success equipped Warner Bros to immediately greenlight the sequel in April and the work on it even began soon after. Now according to the latest reports, the work is progressing at a very slow pace and that has indeed pushed the release date of The Batman 2 much ahead. Read on to know more.

As per Variety, the portal shared a reports that detailed the status of various projects that are in production in DCEU. The report says that The Batman 2 is in very adolescent stage as of now. Matt Reeves who has reprised his duties as writer and director is yet to deliver the finished script of the movie to the studio. This has now indicated that the movie will not release before 2025 at the earliest. The sequel will have to start filming in 2023-2024 to meet that deadline. Because once Reeves finishes scripting, the pre production will also take time.

Meanwhile, The Batman 2 will take the story ahead from the point the last movie left. Robert Pattinson will suit up as Bruce Wayne yet again and clean the menace in Gotham. Reports say that Barry Keoghan is joining him as Joker aka The Clown Prince Of Crime in the sequel. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

