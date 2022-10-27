The most spoken-about man in the world of cinema at this point is undoubtedly Henry Cavill. The actor has made a triumphant return to the DCEU to play his most illustrious character Superman and even confirmed that there is a big future that the audience will get to witness. This came in after a movement that demanded his return and the love that made sure he comes back. Amid all this it was also speculated that he might just join the MCU with Loki 2. What happened to that?

For the unversed, over the past year ever since the movement to bring back Cavill as Clark Kent in the DCEU began, he was also speculated to be a part of a gazillion projects. At one point he was also said to be in talks to play Captain Britain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the most recent said he is joining Tom Hiddleston in Loki 2 as Hyperion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. The news had that Henry Cavill will join the MCU as a Superman-like character and be opposite Loki in season 2 of his hit show. While there were no updates or confirmations about the same, now Cavill himself has decided to talk about it and turns out there is a heartbreaking news for us, but he also says never say never. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, Henry Cavill who is right now doing interviews after confirming his return as Superman to the DCEU was asked about the speculations about him joining the MCU. The actor was quick to say that he is not joining Loki 2 as Hyperion as of now. But Henry did not cancel the possibility as he compared his state to James Gunn. “As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki…” Cavill revealed. “It would be a tricky one to handle at this stage…If James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too.”

However, the news now says Henry Cavill has not just returned to DCEU for Man Of Steel 2 but also two more films including the much anticipated Justice League 2 and Black Adam 2. Looks like the Cavill Season is back and we are not even complaining for a second. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Harry Potter’s Author Once Sued India’s Puja Committee In Kolkata For $2 Million For Erecting Hogwarts-Themed Pandal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram