DCEU right now is in one of its most tumultuous phases and things only keep getting more stormy for the studio with each passing day. While this is the busiest roaster they have ever had in years, it is also being overshadowed by the never-ending controversies around them. While The Flash and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom continue to be in the public eye for the majority of wrong reasons, one project that has been a hot topic of discussion is of course The Suicide Squad 3, which is yet to be greenlit by Warner Bros, but is Will Smith coming back?

For the unversed, taking the reigns from David Ayer, James Gunn took the duties to shape The Suicide Squad and took it to some new heights which received numerous reactions, mostly good from the critics and the audience. While Will was a part of the first where he played Deadshot with the most empathetic story on the team, he didn’t return for the 2021 sequel due to scheduling conflicts.

But lately, there have been multiple speculations about Suicide Squad 3, which by the way is yet to be greenlit and confirmed by the studio. Adding to the long list, a couple of days back some very wild speculations surface on the internet and they said that WB wants to bring back Will Smith as Deadshot on the threequel but not to be directed by James Gunn but by David Ayer. Read on to know more.

Shocking right? So while the internet is shocked too, many took to Twitter and raised concerns about the second half of the speculation. One such tweet asked for a confirmation from James Gunn who has now cleared the air around the said rumour around Suicide Squad 3 in just two words.

A Twitter user retweeted a tweet that said Warner Bros want Will Smith but not in James Gunn’s version but David Ayer’s. The user the. Asked Gunn if this bit about Suicide Squad 3 is true or not. James simply replied to the tweet and wrote, “It’s not.” The reply came in as a relief for fans who got worried instantly. The fact that the movie is yet to be even greenlit hints that this news is not true as of now. Will might just be involved if the story allows. You never know. But at least Gunn isn’t going anywhere.

It’s not. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 26, 2022

