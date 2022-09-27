Rahul Bose is one of the popular actors in the Indian film industry. He is well known for his work in parallel cinema and commercial cinema. His works include films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Chameli, Vishwaroopam, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Mr. and Mrs. Iyer.

The actor is quite active on Twitter and has never shied away from sharing his opinion on the micro-blogging site. Now he expressed his disappointment on Twitter after taking a Vistara flight recently and being led down on various grounds. Interestingly, he wrongly tagged a woman of the same name who had a bio ‘Not an airline’.

Rahul Bose on Monday night took to Twitter and wrote, “Apathetic ground staff, no lounge access for business class passengers, delayed boarding, food that looked intriguing but was deceptively inedible, mask protocol moody at best. Have flown @vistara four times this week. Erratic on all metrics. Today’s #UK956 Ahd-Bom case in point.”

Apathetic ground staff, no lounge access for business class passengers, delayed boarding, food that looked intriguing but was deceptively inedible, mask protocol moody at best. Have flown @vistara four times this week. Erratic on all metrics. Today’s #UK956 Ahd-Bom case in point. — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) September 26, 2022

Even though the actor tagged the wrong woman in his tweet, the official handle of the airline responded to Rahul Bose’s complaints, saying, “Hi Mr. Bose, we are concerned to note your agony. We regret that currently, we do not have a lounge tie-up at Ahmedabad airport. We are constantly working on making necessary enhancements. With regard to other concerns, we request some time to check with our team. Please allow us time till we get back. Your patience in the interim will be highly appreciated. Thanks, Aishwarya.”

You clearly don’t regret it because the ground staff person (I don’t want to mention names) casually, almost bored, without a hint of embarassment (you have to hand it to her for sheer chutzpah), said there was no lounge facility for Business Class passengers. Zero apology! 👏🏾👏🏾 — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) September 26, 2022

Rahul Bose again hit back, tweeting about not getting an apology in response to his concerns. He wrote, “You clearly don’t regret it because the ground staff person (I don’t want to mention names) casually, almost bored, without a hint of embarrassment (you have to hand it to her for sheer chutzpah), said there was no lounge facility for Business Class passengers. Zero apology!”

