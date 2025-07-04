Netflix has pulled The Intern back into the spotlight, and audiences are clearly here for it. This 2015 comedy directed by Nancy Meyers is climbing the global charts again, nearly a decade after its release. It landed in the top five and won over a whole new wave of viewers, per Flixpatrol.

The film, with 5.6 million people streaming it this week alone, is holding strong against newer titles like KPop Demon Hunters and Trainwreck: Poop Cruise.

Robert De Niro Shines in One of His Best Comedy Roles of the 2010s

Robert De Niro plays Ben Whittaker, a 70 year-old widower who enters the fast-paced world of a fashion start-up as an intern. Anne Hathaway plays the high-powered CEO who at first doesn’t know what to make of him. What unfolds is a slow build into something genuine with the formation of a deep, respectful bond that feels more like family than workplace banter.

Unlike some of De Niro’s later comedies that tried too hard and fell flat, The Intern found its strength in simplicity. There are no cheap laughs or shouting for attention. Just two people figuring each other out in a work setting that slowly becomes personal. It’s one of those rare mainstream comedies that understands that quiet can be funnier and more meaningful than noise.

Its return to popularity is more than nostalgia. This is a film that still says something about work, life, and connection, and it does it in a way that’s warm without being sappy.

Netflix Viewership Proves There’s Still a Market for Feel-Good Stories

The Intern’s renewed attention also points to something that Hollywood often overlooks – stories where age doesn’t matter much if the writing holds up. People want stories that leave them feeling good without trying too hard, and the film stands out because it’s easy to watch without being lazy.

Netflix is full of titles that disappear fast, but this one is sticking for good reason.

