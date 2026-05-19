Netflix’s Berlin has emerged as one of the most popular spin-offs from the Money Heist universe, gaining major attention after its intense and dramatic Season 2 finale.

As fans continue to process the ending, speculation about a potential Season 3 is increasing. However, recent reports by Gulf News suggest the series may have reached its natural conclusion, with no clear confirmation from Netflix about continuing the story further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La casa de papel – BERLÍN (@lacasadepapel)

Berlin Season 3 Renewal Status: What Netflix Has Confirmed So Far

As of now, Netflix has not officially announced Berlin Season 3. Industry reports indicate that the spin-off was designed as a limited continuation, focusing on the full character arc of Andrés de Fonollosa, also known as Berlin.

Season 2, titled Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, premiered globally on May 15, 2026. It expanded the Money Heist universe with a high-stakes heist set in Seville, while also exploring Berlin’s deeper emotional journey.

Although the finale leaves some unresolved emotional threads, creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato reportedly intended Season 2 to serve as the final major installment of Berlin’s standalone storyline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La casa de papel – BERLÍN (@lacasadepapel)

Why Is Berlin Season 3 Unlikely To Happen?

One of the biggest reasons a third season seems doubtful is Pedro Alonso’s reported comments about his future in Berlin. He has suggested that after nearly a decade in the Money Heist universe, he may be ready to “close the cycle.”

Additionally, production on Season 2 was described as emotionally and physically intense, making continuation difficult without the core actor. Since Berlin is the emotional center of the spin-off, replacing or removing him would likely affect the show’s identity.

Netflix has not confirmed Berlin Season 3, while reports and official updates from Netflix confirm that the Money Heist universe will continue with new stories and spin-offs beyond the current series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix España (@netflixes)

Future Of The Money Heist Universe After Berlin

Even if Berlin does not return for Season 3, Netflix has confirmed that the Money Heist franchise is far from over. The platform has teased continued expansion of the universe through new stories and characters.

Possible future directions include spin-offs featuring fan-favorite characters like the Professor or Palermo, or even completely new heist teams in different locations. There is also speculation about an anthology-style format moving forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La casa de papel – BERLÍN (@lacasadepapel)

Will Berlin Ever Return? Possibility Of A Surprise Renewal

While no official cancellation has been announced, most signs point to Season 2 serving as the series’s natural conclusion. However, Netflix has previously revived or extended successful international hits based on global performance.

If Berlin Season 2 performs strongly in viewership charts, there is still a possibility that discussions about a continuation could return in the future.

For now, Berlin Season 3 remains unlikely, with Season 2 appearing to be the most probable ending of the spin-off, while the Money Heist universe continues to evolve in new directions.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (May 18 – May 24): System, The Boroughs, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War & More To Stream Online

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News