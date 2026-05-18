This week’s curated list of OTT releases is finally here, helping you plan your entertainment journey in a jiffy. Jack Ryan returns to take on a rogue special ops team, while Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika headline the legal drama System. Then there is The Boroughs, a mystery thriller about a retirement community hiding a dark secret. And that’s not all. Scroll down to find the OTT platforms, release dates, plot summaries, and trailers for this week’s biggest releases.

Amazon Prime Video

System (Hindi) – May 22, 2026

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film follows Neha Rajvansh, played by Sonakshi Sinha, a lawyer from a privileged background who needs to win just one more court case to become a partner at her father’s law firm. However, to secure victory in her current case, she must rely on her stenographer, Sarika Rawat, played by Jyotika. But things do not go as planned, and Neha may have to put her dream of becoming a partner on hold.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War (English) – May 20, 2026

Jack Ryan is back to being a civilian, but the world of espionage is not done with him yet. He is pulled back into the game by James Greer to deal with a rogue black ops team called Starling.

Apple TV Plus

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed (English) – May 20, 2026

A dark comedy thriller following a divorcee dealing with a custody conflict with her husband over their child. To make matters worse, she witnesses a kidnapping through a webcam, and the kidnappers begin to blackmail her.

Netflix

Bad Thoughts Season 2 (English) — May 24, 2026

An anthology series featuring darkly comedic self-contained stories, with Tom Segura taking on several bizarre, awkward, and sometimes grotesque situations. Each story embraces its own strange and unconventional tone.

The Boroughs (English) — May 21, 2026

An eight-episode science fiction horror thriller in which Sam Cooper, played by Alfred Molina, is a widower who moves into a retirement community called The Boroughs. Initially, it appears to be an idyllic and enjoyable place, but Sam soon realizes that something is wrong and that something sinister is hiding behind it.

Ladies First (English) — May 22, 2026

Damien Sachs, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, is an arrogant high-level executive who constantly overlooks Alex Fox, played by Rosamund Pike. However, after a freak accident, he wakes up in a world where women rule over men, and Alex is now the one holding all the power in the office. How will Damien cope with this colossal change?

Zee5

Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel (Hindi) — May 22, 2026

Anshumaan Pushkar plays a dual role in Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel as Bablu Mahto and Lalli. Born into a family of Launda dancers, a folk performance tradition in which men dress in feminine attire for dance performances at weddings and festivals, his character grows up facing constant humiliation and social ridicule. Over time, that resentment transforms into a burning desire for revenge against the powerful Singh and Pandey families, who dominate the region.

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