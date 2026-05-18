The finale of Perfect Crown opened with intense chaos after a deadly explosion inside the palace counseling room. Grand Prince I-an was trapped in the fire, but Sung Hui-ju risked everything to save him.

She ran into the flames and successfully rescued him, though he stayed unconscious for days. As uncertainty grew, the nation feared the possibility of the death of its royal heir.

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Perfect Crown Finale Betrayal: How Prime Minister Min Jeong-u Turned Against I-an?

While Hui-ju focused on protecting I-an, Prime Minister Min Jeong-u used the crisis to grow his political power. He tried to control public information and pushed for a regency under Dowager Queen Yun I-rang. However, after I-an woke up, deeper betrayals came to light.

Min Jeong-u’s role in assassination attempts and palace conspiracies was eventually exposed, destroying his political career.

I can’t believe Perfect Crown is ending today. Perfect Crown is a 16 episode type of Kdrama, but I guess the writers know best. I mean, if they made it 16 episodes, there would have been enough material to carry it and no need for fillers. I have seen Kdramas not deserving of 16… pic.twitter.com/1lUKrT5Znf — EdoQueen🌹 (@EdoVibeQueen) May 16, 2026

Did I-an Abolish The Monarchy In Perfect Crown? Finale Twist Explained

After ascending the throne, I-an made the most shocking decision of the series: he chose to abolish the monarchy entirely. His bold move faced resistance from powerful political leaders, especially Min Jeong-u.

But after Hui-ju exposed Min’s crimes with a secret recording, public trust changed. A nationwide vote eventually ended the monarchy, permanently transforming the nation’s political system.

Did Hui-ju & I-an Get A Happy Ending?

With royal power gone, Hui-ju and I-an were finally free from palace rules. In one of the finale’s most emotional moments, Hui-ju called him by his real name, Lee Wand, symbolizing their fresh start.

The couple left royal life behind and embraced a peaceful future together.

Perfect Crown’s Three-Year Time Jump Reveals I-an & Hui-ju’s New Life

The finale then moved three years forward, showing a calmer, happier future. Hui-ju rebuilt her career, while Lee Wand slowly adjusted to normal life. Both found healing away from royal pressure.

The series ended with a touching public kiss during a baseball game, proving they had truly found lasting happiness.

Will Perfect Crown Season 2 Happen? Renewal Possibilities Explored

As of now, Season 2 has not been officially confirmed. Since the drama wrapped up all major storylines, including the monarchy’s collapse, political betrayals, and Hui-ju and Lee Wand’s love story, Perfect Crown appears to have been designed as a standalone series.

Still, given the drama’s popularity, fans remain hopeful that future spin-offs or continuation projects could further explore this world.

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