The Korean horror genre is known to scare you not just with the possibility of supernatural occurrences, but also with the dear cost of life. The characters in these stories don’t just die, but they suffer violently before meeting their ends. Those who survive carry scars that don’t fade easily. The latest addition to this genre is Netflix’s If Wishes Could Kill. This 8-episode YA horror show premiered on April 24, 2026, and quietly made its mark, ranking highly in several countries.

Why Should You Watch If Wishes Could Kill?

In the first week alone, If Wishes Could Kill received 16.9 million hours viewed on Netflix, translating to roughly 2.8 million views, as reported by the Korea Times. It hit #1 in South Korea, climbed to #3 on the Non-English TV Show chart, and also landed in the Top 10 shows in 37 countries, including India, the US, Mexico, Thailand, and Turkey.

There was less pre-release hype around the show, and its premiere was also quietly slipped into the platform. Despite having no A-list cast, the show has wowed audiences with its strong premise and reliable performances.

If Wishes Could Kill Plot

If Wishes Could Kill tells the story of five high school students studying at Seorin High School in Seoul. They discover a mysterious app called Girigo, which claims to grant any wish, but there is a catch. Every wish comes with a 24-hour countdown to death. The story starts off as a supernatural thriller but soon becomes a race against odds to unravel the app’s dark origins before it claims more lives.

The story features a strong plot that leans into fortune-telling and shamanism, a blend rarely seen in shows about young adults or high schoolers.

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If Wishes Could Kill Cast

The cast of this YA horror show showcases a host of rookie faces who have appeared in minor roles before. Jeon So Young, whom we know from My Youth, Kang Mi-na from Summer Guys, Baek Sun-ho from Kick Kick Kick Kick, Hyun Woo-seok from Live On, and Lee Hyo-je from My Country: The New Age take the lead in this show.

The show’s director, Park Youn-seo, is known for hit shows like Kingdom Season 2 and Moving, both of which have gained wide global popularity upon their release. The show also has special appearances by Jeon So-nee and Noh Jae-won.

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Will There Be a Season 2 of If Wishes Could Kill?

At the time of this writing, there hasn’t been any official announcement for a second season of If Wishes Could Kill. The show is currently labeled as a limited series. The shows with this label have historically not been renewed by Netflix. However, director Park Youn-seo is optimistic for a second season, outlining stories around Haetsal, Bangwool, and the spirit world. The mid-credits scene teased the Girigo app resurfacing on an abandoned phone; this signals that there could be a sequel to further explore that occurrence.

Whether or not Netflix pulls the trigger on a second season, If Wishes Could Kill has already done something remarkable: it reminded a global audience that Korean horror still has plenty of nightmares left to give.

If Wishes Could Kill Trailer

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