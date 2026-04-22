Dramas that talk about life from its most honest perspective are rare to come by. These dramas don’t arrive with a loud announcement, they arrive quietly, just as life arrives quietly. Liberation Notes on Netflix is a drama that talks about the hardships of life without romanticizing the grind. The characters’ struggles are drawn from real-life stories that we see in our day-to-day lives. Someone lives 2 hours from the town center because they cannot afford the high living expenses; someone does their job simply to earn money, even if they don’t get recognized for it. We have seen these stories, some of us have also lived them.

Upon its release, Liberation Notes struck a chord with the audience. The show’s writer, Park Hae-young, showed stories that were heavy, impactful, and unpolished. If you loved watching Liberation Notes, then here’s another drama by the same writer that you can tune into. The drama is We All Are Trying Here, which premiered on Netflix on April 18, 2026.

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We All Are Trying Here Plot

Netflix’s We All Are Trying Here is just that drama that arrives quietly, carrying stories about individuals in the South Korean film industry. Despite the focus on the film industry, the drama’s stories are relatable, offering lessons on success, failure, and self-worth.

The drama centers on the pressurized world of filmmaking, focusing on the South Korean film industry. Hwang Dong-man is an aspiring director who is yet to make his directorial debut even after 20 years. Once a part of the film collective, The Eight, Dong-man has seen his peers debut and build careers. This takes a toll on his self-worth and ambition.

Then we have Byeon Eun-ah, the producer known as “The Axe,” as she is highly critical of any work. Park Gyeong-se is a director who went from riches to rags, seeing his world crumble before his eyes. Ko Hye-jin is a CEO who is trying to hold her life and work together but is desperately failing to do so.

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Why Should You Watch We All Are Trying Here?

The show’s Korean title translates to Everyone is Fighting Their Own Worthlessness, and that should give you an idea of what the story will be. It plays on the themes of success, failure and self-worth that is paired to both these situations. It tells a raw and honest story of individuals who are just trying to make their goals complete but get knocked down due to politics or poor timing.

If you liked Liberation Notes and its refusal to romanticise the mundane and hardships of life, then this drama will resonate with you. The drama imparts a patient observation and sits in the discomfort of failure. It does not force a resolution, and offers great catharsis: themes that we also see in We All Are Trying Here.

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