With the production on Heartstopper Forever having started last year, the film is all set to release later this year on Netflix.

Three successful seasons of Heartstopper later, it was announced that the love story of Nick and Charlie, played by Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will conclude with one final film. Slated for release in 2026, the film will be based on the sixth edition of Alice Oseman’s novels. Here’s what we know.

Heartstopper Forever: Returning Cast Members Of Kit Connor & Joe Locke Starrer Film

Several names from the Netflix series are returning for the final wrap-up film. These include leads Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson. Joining them are Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Will Gao as Tao Xu, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, and Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson.

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Others are Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, Jenny Walser as Tori Spring, Fisayo Akinade as Mr. Ajayi, Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid, Bradley Riches as James, Darragh Hand as Michael, and Eddie Marsan as Geoff Young.

Heartstopper Forever: New Cast Additions To Send-Off Film Of Popular Netflix Series

Joining the rest of the cast are two new faces: Anna Maxwell Martin will be playing Sarah Nelson, Nick’s mother. Olivia Colman played the role in the series. Alice Oseman, the author of the books and creator of the show, knew it was essential to keep the character in the send-off film.

And since Olivia was unavailable to film the movie, it was decided to recast the role with Anna. The other new addition is Derek Jacobi, who will be seen in a cameo role. Further details have not been revealed. Alice issued a statement through Netflix about why she decided to recast Sarah.

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“Since season 1, we have seen how close Nick is with his mum; she’s one of the few people he can turn to in moments of crisis,” she explained, and added that they managed to explain Sarah’s lack of presence in the third season, but “it felt nonsensical for her to be absent” from this final movie.

She praised Anna for taking over the role and bringing it to life with her own interpretation. “Anna perfectly embodies Sarah’s gentle, down-to-earth energy, and it was magical to witness her scenes with Kit Connor during the film shoot,” the author stated about her joining Heartstopper Forever.

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