The Stranger Things 5 Finale took over Netflix all over the world on New Year’s Eve. The decade-long show’s conclusion is all viewers can think of right now. However, a few recently released shows are slowly stealing the spotlight from the American series. The superhero K-Drama Cashero is one such show.

What if the cash you carry in your pocket could give you superpowers? Cashero addresses that exact question. Sandwiched between international blockbusters, this series is slowly making its mark on the global streaming platform. Directed by Lee Chang-min and written by Lee Jane and Jeon Chan-ho, the Korean series is a must-watch this January for K-Drama fans.

Adapted from a Kakao webtoon, the 2025 drama was released on Netflix on December 26. A mini-series with eight episodes, it follows the life of Kang Sang-woong (Jun-ho), an ordinary civil servant who acquires powers directly proportional to the money in his pocket. He encounters others with superpowers related to their caloric or alcohol consumption, and together they strive to make their city safer.

Cashero Plotline & Cast

Kang Sang-woong’s father passes on an extraordinary power to him: superhuman strength, but it diminishes the amount of cash in his pocket. His fiancée helps him test out the power, and it turns out, he needs at least 10,000 Korean won to make a significant difference. For the couple who are saving to buy their own house, this is unfortunate news. They soon meet two others with inconvenient powers and form a group to fight against those who want to destroy superheroes.

Lee Jun-ho (who was recently also seen in Typhoon Family) stars as Sang-woong, who is in two minds about his superpower because it makes him cash poor. His fiancée, Kim Min-sook, is played by Kim Hye-jun. She is extremely practical and considers her partner’s newfound power somewhat unproductive. But she strives to help him out as much as possible.

Kim Hyang-gi plays Bang Eun-mi, an earnest youth with telekinetic capabilities, which is disadvantageous in that it is connected to the number of calories she consumes. Kim Byung-chul rounds up their motley crew, starring as a lawyer who must get drunk to access his superpowers. He also acts as the head of the superheroes, though self-appointed.

Why Should You Watch Cashero?

The premise of the K-drama is interesting enough to draw one in. But it is the humorous writing, cast chemistry, and deadpan delivery of startling one-liners by Lee Jun-ho that truly captivate the viewers.

Additionally, the manga and subsequently the Netflix series have created memorable villains, which often make or break a story. With eight episodes, it is a crisp, short bingeable watch that will keep you entertained till the end.

Check out the trailer for the series below!

