Jon M. Chu’s Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, arrived in U.S. theaters on November 21, 2025. In North America, the film grossed $342.9 million and added another $185 million from overseas markets. With a worldwide total of $527.9 million, the musical fantasy sequel ranks as the 12th highest-grossing film of 2025, just behind Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which earned $598.8 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

Despite the strong numbers, the sequel fell short of the first installment, Wicked (2024), which collected $758.8 million worldwide. That leaves Wicked: For Good trailing its predecessor by $230.9 million at the global box office.

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $342.9 million

International: $185 million

Worldwide: $527.9 million

Break-Even Point & Surplus (Estimated)

Produced on a reported $150 million budget, the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-led musical fantasy sequel needed roughly $375 million to break even theatrically, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. With a global total of $527.9 million, the film has already surpassed that threshold and has generated an estimated $152.9 million surplus over its estimated break-even point.

Japan Opening Day Collection & 3-Day Weekend Projection

Several months after its U.S. theatrical debut, Wicked: For Good has now opened in Japan. The sequel earned $1 million on its opening day (Friday), according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando. That figure is slightly higher than the $950K opening day posted by the first film in the market. Early projections suggest the sequel could collect between $3.5 million and $4.5 million during its three-day opening weekend in Japan.

Wicked’s Japan Earnings & What It Means for the Sequel

For context, the first film, Wicked (2024), earned $23.9 million in Japan. If the sequel, Wicked: For Good, manages to deliver a similar performance in the market, its worldwide total could potentially surpass the $550 million mark at the global box office.

However, overtaking the $598.8 million worldwide total of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning still appears unlikely for Wicked: For Good, meaning the musical fantasy sequel may ultimately finish with the same rank on 2025’s yearly worldwide chart.

What’s Wicked & Wicked: For Good All About?

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Official Trailer

