Priyadarshan is directing a Hindi film almost after 5 years, and our expectations are sky high. The horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla is arriving in theatres on April 10, 2026. Akshay Kumar could finally score his third success in the post-COVID era. But can he beat Shah Rukh Khan in Koimoi’s Star Ranking? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian net collection only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar’s performance in Koimoi’s Star Power Index

Our Khiladi Kumar currently stands at 3rd spot with a total of 2200 points. He has 16 films in the 100 crore club along with 3 films in the 200 crore club. Unfortunately, Akshay Kumar has not yet debuted in the 300 crore or higher club at the Indian box office. The post-COVID phase has not been very successful for the actor, who has delivered 15 films but only two of them were success.