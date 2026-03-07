Priyadarshan is directing a Hindi film almost after 5 years, and our expectations are sky high. The horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla is arriving in theatres on April 10, 2026. Akshay Kumar could finally score his third success in the post-COVID era. But can he beat Shah Rukh Khan in Koimoi’s Star Ranking? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.
What is Koimoi Star Ranking?
For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian net collection only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.
Akshay Kumar’s performance in Koimoi’s Star Power Index
Our Khiladi Kumar currently stands at 3rd spot with a total of 2200 points. He has 16 films in the 100 crore club along with 3 films in the 200 crore club. Unfortunately, Akshay Kumar has not yet debuted in the 300 crore or higher club at the Indian box office. The post-COVID phase has not been very successful for the actor, who has delivered 15 films but only two of them were success.
Breakdown of Akshay Kumar’s 2000 points:
- 16 films in 100 crore club = 1600 points (Sooryavanshi, 2.0, Kesari, OMG 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rowdy Rathore, Good Newwz, Airlift, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Holiday, Jolly LLB 2, Gold, Sky Force, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3)
- 3 films in 200 crore club = 600 points (Housefull 4, Good Newwz, Mission Mangal)
Can Akshay Kumar beat Shah Rukh Khan with Bhoot Bangla?
Fans are elated as Akshay Kumar returns to the horror-comedy genre and reunites with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa director Priyadarshan. We’ve seen many horror-comedies flourish in Bollywood in recent times and hopefully Bhoot Bangla will join the elite club.
If Bhoot Bangla enters 200 crore club, our Khiladi will surpass Shah Rukh Khan, who stands at the 2nd spot in Koimoi’s Star Ranking with 2350 points. Only time will tell if the milestone will be achieved. Fingers crossed!
Check out the detailed ranking of Koimoi’s Star Power Index here.
