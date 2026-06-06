Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has made a good opening at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed the global lifetime of as many 8 Bollywood releases of 2026. Scroll below for the day 1 global update!

Makes a promising overseas opening

Very few Bollywood films released in 2026 have impressed cine-goers at the overseas box office. David Dhawan’s directorial has made a promising start, grossing 2.5 crore on day 1. It is facing competition from Drishyam 3, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, among other recently released Indian films. The word-of-mouth is positive, which should lead to a good opening weekend.

Makes double-digit opening worldwide!

At the domestic box office, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai made an opening of 8.65 crore net, which converts to 10.20 crore gross. Combined with the overseas gross, its worldwide total comes to 12.70 crore on day 1.

The romantic comedy gave a tough fight to Varun Dhawan’s last romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which made an opening of 13.1 crore globally. It will now be exciting to see whether Hai Jawani Toh… brings in a higher opening-weekend total.

Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde co-starrer also managed to surpass the global lifetime of as many as 8 Bollywood releases of 2026. The list includes Aakhri Sawal (3.96 crore), Vadh 2 (4.51 crore), Ek Din (5.52 crore), Happy Patel (7.31 crore), Raku Ketu (7.51 crore), Tu Yaa Main (8.49 crore), Daadi Ki Shaadi (8.94 crore), and Do Deewane Seher Mein (9.41 crore).

Hai Jawani Toh… Worldwide Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 8.65 crore

India gross: 10.20 crore

Overseas gross: 2.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 12.70 crore

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