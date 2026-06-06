Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has surpassed expectations on its opening day. The romantic comedy drama, which marks David Dhawan’s final film before retirement, has made the highest opening for a romantic film in Bollywood in 2026. Scroll below for the day 1 box office report!

How much did it earn on the opening day?

The ticket windows are congested, but the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai pulled off a smart strategy by offering tickets at 50% off. According to the official update, it collected 8.65 crore net on day 1. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 10.20 crore.

It had been a while since Bollywood had delivered a true-blue family entertainer. David Dhawan has fulfilled our wishes, and the response is highly favorable. The reviews have been positive, which has driven family audiences from mass centers. It is the audience’s leading choice, and a good opening weekend is on the cards!

Makes the highest romantic opening of 2026

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur‘s film has achieved another big milestone. It has recorded the highest opening for a romantic film in 2026, surpassing Pati Patni Aur Woh Do by 97% higher collection.

Take a look at the top romantic openers of Bollywood in 2026 (net):

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 8.65 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 4.38 crore Chand Mera Dil – 3.31 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein – 1.25 crore Ek Din – 1.15 crore Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 – 30 lakh

Note: O’Romeo has been excluded from the list because it was primarily a crime thriller rather than a romance film.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 8.65 crore

India gross: 10.20 crore

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