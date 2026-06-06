Telugu sports action drama Peddi is dominating the Indian ticket windows! Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer surpassed expectations on its opening day. Within 48 hours of release, Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial has become the 3rd highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 2 report.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2

After the fantastic opening day, a drop was expected on the working Friday. According to Sacnilk, Peddi earned 24.2 crore on day 2. It suffered a 48.7% dip compared to 47.2 collected on day 1. The cumulative total in India reaches 96.40 crore net, which is approximately 113.75 crore in gross earnings.

Jagapathi Babu co-starrer is enjoying positive word-of-mouth. With no other competition in the Telugu belt, it is set to register good growth during the opening weekend. In fact, the sports action drama will comfortably enter the 100 crore club today. Post that, it will compete against Ram Charan’s last release, Game Changer (131.2 crore).

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 0 (Paid Previews): 18.5 crore

Day 1: 47.2 crore

Day 2: 24.2 crore

Total: 96.40 crore

Beats Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Pawan Kalyan witnessed disappointment earlier this year with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which concluded its lifetime at 72.38 crore net. In only 48 hours, Peddi has surpassed it and emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2026. It is now chasing Prabhas’ The RajaSaab.

Check out the top 3 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 220.99 crore The RajaSaab: 146.04 crore Peddi: 96.40 crore

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 96.40 crore

Budget recovery: 27.54%

India gross: 113.75 crore

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