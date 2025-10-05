Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has clocked half a century in only 72 hours of its big release in the Hindi belt. The period mythological action drama witnessed an impressive jump on Saturday and remained the go-to choice of audiences. Scroll below for the day 3 box office report!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the official figures, Kantara Chapter 1 added 20 crores to the kitty on day 3. It witnessed a 48% improvement in earnings compared to 13.50 crores minted on the first working Friday. Hombale Films’ production is facing competition from Jolly LLB 3 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, but is unabashedly dominating the Hindi belt.

The overall collection surges to 53 crore net after 3 days. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 60.36 crores. At this pace, Kantara Chapter 1 will soon surpass its predecessor Kantara (81.10 crores) and score the franchise-best collection at the Hindi box office.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 18.5 crores

Day 2 – 13.5 crores

Day 3 – 20 crores

Total – 52 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 beats Game Changer (Hindi)

Rishab Shetty’s directorial has emerged as the highest-grossing South film of 2025 at the Hindi box office. It has gone way past Game Changer, which concluded its lifetime at 37.47 crores.

Check out the highest-grossing South films of 2025 at the Hindi box office (net collection):

Kantara: 52 crores Game Changer: 37.47 crores Coolie: 37.25 crores

Beats Son Of Sardaar 2

In only 3 days, the period mythological action drama has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 (47.15 crores). However, it must continue a strong pace to beat Jolly LLB 3 (104.10 crores) and enter the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary Day 3

Net collection: 52 crores

Gross collection: 61.36 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rishab Shetty Starrer Is A Success, Makes 31% Returns In 72 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News