Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah, is all set for a solid opening weekend at the Indian box office. Released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, the Kannada magnum opus made a strong start, and over the next two days, it maintained the winning momentum. In fact, on day 3, the film experienced an impressive surge, helping it emerge as a clean success. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Backed by strong pre-release buzz and the holiday factor, the Kantara prequel opened strongly at 61.85 crores, according to Sacnilk. The opening could have stayed much below the 60 crore mark, but due to positive word-of-mouth, the film witnessed strong walk-ins. On the second day, there was an expected drop, but still 46 crores came in. On the third day, with the Saturday factor coming into play, impressive growth was observed.

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

On day 3, Kantara: Chapter 1 earned an estimated 56 crores, a healthy jump of 21.73% from day 2. Overall, the film has earned a whopping 163.85 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 193.34 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 61.85 crores

Day 2 – 46 crores

Day 3 – 56 crores

Total – 163.85 crores

Box office verdict of Kantara: Chapter 1

Reportedly, Kantara: Chapter 1 was made on a huge budget of 125 crores. Against this cost, the film has already earned 163.85 crore net at the Indian box office, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 38.85 crores. Calculated further, it equals 31.08% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

It’s a really remarkable feat that in just 72 hours, the magnum opus has emerged as a clean success despite a huge cost. Its next target is securing a hit verdict, and for that, it must earn 250 crore net. The feat is likely to be achieved in 2-3 days.

