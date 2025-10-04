Several summer releases are exiting or have left the theaters, but Brad Pitt’s F1 still minted cash at the box office. It has surpassed several big-budget superhero movies worldwide and is now on track to beat the global haul of a Will Smith-led superhero film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

F1’s collection at the worldwide box office

Brad Pitt’s film is the biggest sports drama and is still running in theaters. It collected $2.3K on its day 98 at the North American box office across 37 screens, thus hitting the $189.5 million cume domestically.

F1 is still doing well in some foreign countries, including India, where it has earned over Rs 100 crores. Brad Pitt’s film has an international collection of $438.4 million and a worldwide collection of $627.9 million. It is the sixth-highest-grossing film of the year globally.

On track to surpass Will Smith’s Hancock

The 2008 superhero movie features Will Smith as an amnesiac, alcoholic, reckless superhuman trying to remember the past. The film by Peter Berg collected $629.4 million in its lifetime at the global box office. Will’s film is also the #183 highest-grossing film ever worldwide. The Brad Pitt-led film is less than $3 million away from surpassing Smith’s Hancock.

What does it mean for F1: The Movie?

F1 has surpassed all the superhero movies of this year – Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts*, and Captain America: Brave New World. It has also surpassed several other superhero movies and now has its eyes set on Hancock. F1 beating Hancock is significant because it shows that the racing/action film outperforms a star-driven superhero blockbuster, signaling strong audience interest in the F1 franchise and potentially higher long-term earnings. Brad Pitt’s film was released on June 27.

Box Office Summary

North America – $189.5 million

International – $438.4 million

Worldwide – $627.9 million

