Brad Pitt’s resplendent filmography has brought the star consistent commercial success across eclectic genres for decades. The Fight Club actor has strategically balanced auteur collaborations with blockbuster entertainment, flaunting a filmography that angers critics and audiences to react in solidarity.

Generating substantial box office returns that rendered him one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, Pitt’s portfolio spotlights his commercial viability without sacrificing artistic integrity. Here are Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing movies based on worldwide box office performance.

1. F1 (2025)

Worldwide Gross: $590 Million (ongoing)

$590 Million (ongoing) Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

82% Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski Where to Stream: TBD

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a veteran Formula One driver returning after a 30-year absence to salvage his former teammate’s career. This sports drama features Pitt as both mentor and competitor, featuring the perilous tracks of professional racing while confronting his past failure.

F1 has become Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film, racing past $590 million worldwide and defeating all three Marvel movies released nearby. The collaboration with Joseph Kosinski mirrors the latter’s Top Gun: Maverick triumph, inducing F1 as Pitt’s equivalent to Tom Cruise’s career-defining blockbuster with similar themes of aging legends proving their worth.

2. World War Z (2013)

Worldwide Gross: $540.4 Million

$540.4 Million Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

67% Director: Marc Forster

Marc Forster Where to Stream: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Starring Pitt as Gerry Lane, a man combating a global zombie pandemic by racing across continents to find the source of the outbreak for humanity’s potential salvation, World War Z also maintains intimate family drama tropes throughout the pandemonium.

According to Box Office Mojo, World War Z has long held the spot as Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film at over $540 million worldwide. This success induced plans for a sequel, though complications sent it into production hell despite the original’s resounding performance.

3. Troy (2004)

Worldwide Gross: $497.4 Million

$497.4 Million Rotten Tomatoes Score: 53%

53% Director: Wolfgang Petersen

Wolfgang Petersen Where to Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Predicated on Homer’s The Iliad, Troy witnesses Pitt finding the most iconic being he has been subject to portray in the ferociously mighty prince Achilles. The legendary Achaean warrior’s mythical aura, balancing battlefield invulnerability with moments of emotional fragility and honor, pushed Pitt’s limits. His physical transformation and commitment decorate the Greek adaptation’s sumptuous combat sequences, particularly those against Eric Bana’s Hector.

Per Box Office Mojo, Troy yielded a worldwide gross of $497.4 million, 75% of it overseas. This highlights Pitt’s popularity and appetite for large-scale historical dramas. The film’s bankability is also attributed to the sword-and-sandal genre that dominated mid-2000s cinema.

4. Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Worldwide Gross: $487.3 Million

$487.3 Million Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%

60% Director: Doug Liman

Doug Liman Where to Stream: JioHotstar

In this cult rom-com actioner, Pitt assumes the role of the “mister,” a professional assassin married to Angelina Jolie’s violent “missus. ” Both are oblivious to their spouses’ careers until assigned to neutralize each other. In addition to reintroducing concepts like marriage and trust via a comedic new lens, Mr. & Mrs. Smith also delivers praiseworthy, witty banter between the couple.

The movie’s gigantic commercial victory is attributed to the real-life romance between the leads that developed during production, generating disproportionate media attention. Ultimately, their chemistry translated into box office dominance, collecting $487.3 million worldwide, making it the most profitable original action spectacle.

5. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Worldwide Gross: $450.7 Million

$450.7 Million Rotten Tomatoes Score : 83%

: 83% Director: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh Where to Stream: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Pitt’s Rusty Ryan serves as George Clooney’s Danny Ocean’s right-hand man in this stylish Las Vegas casino heist. The F1 actor constantly snacks while coordinating the eleven-person operation to rob casinos. The laid-back portrayal quintessentially counterbalances Clooney’s smooth-talker, their partnership serving plenty of laughs.

Soderbergh’s remake of the 1960 classic is credited with reinvigorating the genre by expanding it to an iconic trilogy built around camaraderie. Additionally, its box office collection of $450.7 million worldwide (reported by Box Office Mojo) furthered the potential of Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Matt Damon as ensemble forces.

6. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Worldwide Gross: $377.4 Million

$377.4 Million Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Score: 86% Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Where to Stream: Netflix, YouTube TV

Calm as a cucumber, Pitt delivers his Academy Award-winning performance as Cliff Booth, the loyal stunt double to Leonardo DiCaprio’s fading western star Rick Dalton. Set against 1969’s Golden Era of Hollywood, Pitt’s character represents the industry’s unsung heroes while recounting the changes that shook the industry and encountering the infamous Manson Family.

Second Tarantino collaboration for each lead, featuring Margot Robbie, spotlighted Pitt’s charisma alongside DiCaprio’s neurotic energy, yielding an iconic cinematic bromance. The film’s success of $392 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo) prompted an upcoming sequel exploring Booth’s continued adventures in Hollywood under David Fincher’s vision.

7. Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Worldwide Gross: $362.7 Million

$362.7 Million Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55%

Score: 55% Director: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh Where to Stream: JioHotstar

Rusty Ryan reinforces Danny Ocean’s entourage in this European adventure involving battles of wits and vendettas. Pitt’s character development continues the franchise’s focus on friendship and loyalty while encountering occasional bouts of con games alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Vincent Cassel.

Despite not swaying audiences like its predecessor, Ocean’s Twelve’s resounding box office victory, pulling in $362.7 million in ticket admissions worldwide, prompted production on the third entry.

8. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Worldwide Gross: $335.8 Million

$335.8 Million Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

72% Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Where to Rent/Buy: Apple TV

In this script penned by Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth, Benjamin Button ages in reverse, his life unraveling from his state as an elderly man growing younger across decades of American history. The subtleties of Pitt’s portrayal manifested emotional authenticity while bringing out the best in Cate Blanchett.

The Fincher directorial emerged as the highest-grosser of the Zodiac helmers, earning nearly $336 million in global markets, dethroning Se7en. Its accomplishments in visual effects propelled a luminous cinematic experience that was embraced by audiences worldwide.

9. Se7en (1995)

Worldwide Gross: $328.9 Million

$328.9 Million Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

84% Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Where to Stream: Peacock

In Se7en, Pitt’s hotshot Detective Mills teams with Morgan Freeman’s veteran investigator Somerset to apprehend Kevin Spacey, a serial killer terrorizing the city while exposing the deadly sins of his victims. A younger Pitt’s impulsive range provides emotional volatility to complement Freeman’s methodical precision, reorienting tension and cliffhangers toward a transfixing climax.

Se7en established the foundation for Pitt’s later collaboration with Fincher on Fight Club and other projects. The murder mystery’s cultural impact led Pitt to come out of the “box” of romantic roles and accept challenges. It accumulated $329 million worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing R-rated films ever.

10. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Worldwide Gross: $321.4 Million

$321.4 Million Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

89% Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Where to Stream: JioHotstar, Paramount+

In another one of Tarantino’s genre-bending accomplishments, Pitt’s Lieutenant Aldo Raine leads the eponymous squad of American soldiers on a mission to persecute Nazi forces through brutal guerrilla tactics. Their performances balance dark comedy with wartime intensity, delivering several tense confrontations in this World War II revenge fantasy.

Having introduced Christoph Waltz to international audiences as Hans Landa, Tarantino’s acclaimed experiment grossed $321.4 million worldwide and solidified the auteur’s relationship with Pitt, leading to subsequent collaborations.

