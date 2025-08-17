The DC movie keeps earning winning numbers even this late in the release. Superman is now inches away from entering the all-time top 80 highest-grossers list in North America. The film featuring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan is comparitively doing better than most movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

James Gunn’s film has surpassed his MCU franchise starter Guardians of the Galaxy’s domestic haul. From Minions to Joker and Aquaman, the David Corenswet-starrer has beaten them all in North America. It will instill hope in the makers as this is a franchise starter and the first film in the new DCU.

Superman’s box office collection on day 36 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Superman collected $1.4 million on its sixth Friday at the box office in North America. The film has a remarkable hold at the domestic box office and just declined by -35.4% from last Friday. It registered the 7th biggest 6th Friday in the history of DC movies. The movie has hit the $337.06 million cume in North America.

Check out the biggest 6th Friday collections among the DC movies.

Wonder Woman – $3 million The Dark Knight – $3 million Joker – $2.5 million The Dark Knight Rises – $2 million The Batman – $1.8 million Aquaman – $1.7 million Superman – $1.4 million Batman Begins – $1.2 million Batman Forever – $1.1 million Batman Returns – $855K

Missed The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I’s domestic haul

On its sixth Friday, the DCU movie missed the domestic haul of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I by a hair. For the uninitiated, it is the third installment in the Hunger Games franchise, and it collected $337.13 million domestically, becoming the 80th highest-grossing film ever in North America. Gunn’s film is less than $1 million away from beating its domestic haul and achieving the 80th rank.

Superman’s 6th weekend projection

According to the report, James Gunn‘s DCU movie is projected to collect between $4.5 million and $5.5 million on its sixth three-day weekend in North America. Since it is available online now, let’s see how much the film drops in the upcoming weeks or whether it will keep fighting and achieving new milestones. It will also beat Spider-Man 3’s domestic haul during this weekend. James Gunn’s film was released on July 11.

