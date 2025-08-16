Jurassic World Rebirth recently opened in theaters in Japan and is available online. It still has a firm hold at the cinemas, including in North America. The sci-fi flick is on track to beat the domestic haul of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Besides Oppenheimer, the sci-fi flick is set to beat a DC blockbuster at the North American box office, thereby entering the all-time highest-grossing films list in North America. However, the gap between it and Superman increases daily, and it is unlikely that Rebirth will be able to catch up to it domestically. However, the film is way ahead of the DC movie worldwide with its $800 million-plus global collection.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s box office collection after 44 days in North America

Based on the data provided by Box Office Mojo, Jurassic World Rebirth is the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year domestically. The Jurassic World reboot is now running in 2,691 theaters in North America, collecting $425K on day 44. The domestic cume of the movie has reached $329.2 million.

Less than $1 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Oppenheimer

The Gareth Edwards-helmed film is less than $1 million away from beating the domestic haul of Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer. Nolan’s film is an Oscar-winning blockbuster, having won seven Academy Awards, including Best Director. The film clashed with Barbie in 2023 and collected $329.2 million despite the competition.

Jurassic World Rebirth is less than $1 million away from surpassing Oppenheimer’s domestic haul. Nolan’s film is also the #90 highest-grossing film ever in North America. Rebirth will beat that collection this weekend and take up the 90th rank.

The Scarlett Johansson-led sci-fi action flick will surpass the domestic haul of DC’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It collected $330.36 million in its domestic lifetime, and Rebirth will also beat that further to cement its place in the all-time domestic top 90. Jurassic World Rebirth collected $802.6 million at the worldwide box office and was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary of Jurassic World Rebirth

North America – $329.2 million

International – $473.4 million

Worldwide – $802.6 million

