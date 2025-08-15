Weapons has passed several huge global milestones by the end of its first full week in theaters. The horror film is director Zach Cregger’s second major feature after his 2022 hit Barbarian. It tells the story of a small town thrown into turmoil when 17 children vanish at the same time, and it stars a strong ensemble including Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Cary Christopher, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Weapons Box Office: Domestic & International Earnings

The movie has earned $100.6 million worldwide so far, with $59.9 million from domestic theaters and $40.7 million from international markets (per Box Office Mojo). According to Screenrant, this makes Weapons the 25th movie of 2025 to cross $100 million globally and only the fourth horror film this year to do so, joining 28 Years Later ($150.3 million), Final Destination Bloodlines ($285.3 million), and Sinners ($365.8 million).

Weapons Box Office Summary

Domestic – $59.9 million

International – $40.7 million

Worldwide – $100.6 million

Weapons Surpasses Two Horror Classics

In its early run, Weapons has already surpassed two major horror hits: 2010’s Insidious ($100.1 million) and the 2013 Evil Dead reboot ($97 million). Insidious, directed by James Wan, led to multiple sequels and also helped establish the Conjuring universe, with Patrick Wilson playing the iconic paranormal expert Ed Warren in Conjuring franchise and Josh Lambert in the first two Insidious movies.

The Evil Dead franchise, meanwhile, most recently delivered Evil Dead: Rise in 2023, with its next installment, Evil Dead Burn, set to hit theaters on July 24, 2026, which will be directed by Sébastien Vaniček and produced by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema.

Weapons’ Profit & Future Box Office Potential

Weapons’ $100 million milestone is especially impressive since Barbarian earned only $45.3 million in its entire run. Weapons is projected to remain strong in its second weekend, with Box Office Theory estimating a $25 million 3-day haul, keeping it at No. 1 domestically.

By that point, the movie’s North American earnings alone could push it further past another global milestone, and most of its revenue will essentially be profit. With a reported $38 million budget, the break-even point would be around $95 million, a target Weapons comfortably surpassed in less than seven days.

