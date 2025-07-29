From making her acting debut with the film Martha Marcy May Marlene at 17 to starring in Fantastic Four: First Steps, Julia Garner has had quite a journey. Over the years, she has appeared in various projects, including Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and more. However, it was her performance in the TV series Ozark that truly catapulted her to fame.

In Netflix’s crime drama Ozark, Garner played the role of Ruth Langmore, which earned her three Primetime Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe award. After Ozark, she portrayed Anna Sorokin in Inventing Anna and achieved a new feat in her career. She received massive recognition across the globe, and now she is one of the Marvel stars. So, how much net worth does she hold?

What Is Julia Garner’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Julia Garner has an estimated net worth of $4 million. This figure was noted before the release of Fantastic Four: First Steps. Over the years, Julia Garner has built a reputation as a dedicated and versatile actress, consistently taking on roles across a wide range of genres.

The Herald. See Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, now playing in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/qy8qR70zbu 📷 @moodydarkroom pic.twitter.com/A9tz39u1jO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2025

Her primary income comes from her acting gigs. After being featured in TV shows like Ozark and Inventing Anna, her worth as an actress doubled. Her performance in Ozark boosted her career, garnered critical acclaim, and contributed to her net worth. As Cosmopolitan once reported, like her other cast members, she probably earned $300K per episode for her role in Ozark, which is around $13.2 million for four seasons.

Apart from acting gigs, she also has a few high-end brand endorsement deals, including with the fashion brand Gucci and the coffee brand Nespresso. She appeared in a Nespresso commercial — The Bet — alongside George Clooney and Simone Ashley.

While Julia Garner’s exact earnings from Wolf Man, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Weapons haven’t been disclosed, it’s evident that she secured impressive payouts for each project. In Fantastic Four: First Steps, she appeared alongside Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, taking on the role of Silver Surfer — the film’s central antagonist. Landing a major part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe marks a significant milestone in her career.

After 2025, we might witness a noticeable shift in her net worth. Julia Garner’s career trajectory continues to rise, and there’s a strong possibility that her financial standing will see a sharp incline post-2025.

