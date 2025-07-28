Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps has already achieved a significant feat at the worldwide box office in its debut weekend. The MCU film clocked in over $200 million worldwide in its opening weekend, a positive start for the film, and it might head in the right direction, becoming a big hit eventually. Marvel has been struggling for a long time; there have been more misses than hits in the last few years after Avengers: Endgame.

The film will have no competition other than the ones already running in theaters – Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth, and others in the upcoming weeks. Thus, it will have ample time to earn money at the box office. The opening weekend collection of the latest film is more than Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts*

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ opening weekend collection worldwide

MCU’s latest film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, opened in 53 markets this weekend and collected $100 million in its 5-day international opening. This is more than Superman’s $95 million overseas opening. Added to the $118 million domestic debut, the global opening weekend collection of Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s film is $218 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $118.00 million

International – $100.00 million

Worldwide – $218.00 million

Surpassed the worldwide haul of The Marvels

The Marvels is the lowest-grossing MCU film of all time. It was released in 2023 and was also one of the studio’s most expensive films. It had an abysmal run at the box office. The Marvels, despite good visuals, failed to impress the viewers, as the fans felt it was too woke. It collected $206.13 million in its entire global run. The F4 film has surpassed the global haul of the 2023 flick in its opening weekend only, thus avoiding being the least-grossing film in the MCU.

More about the film

In a retro-futuristic 1960s world, the Fantastic Four are already-famous heroes who must protect Earth from the cosmic threat of Galactus and his herald, Silver Surfer. As Galactus targets Sue Storm’s unborn child, the team faces emotional and high-stakes battles. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in theaters on July 25.

