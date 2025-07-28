The Fantastic Four: First Steps has passed the first test and scored one of the biggest opening weekends among the MCU movies in the post-pandemic era. Unfortunately, it failed to beat Superman’s three-day opening weekend collection at the North American box office. The Marvel movie scored the fourth biggest opening weekend of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Many hopes are riding on this MCU movie, which has been received positively by the viewers. Its opening day gross alone has surpassed the entire $56.1 million domestic run of 2015’s Fantastic Four. Later this week, it will beat Rise of the Silver Surfer’s $131.9 million domestic haul, and by its second Friday, the film will also surpass 2005’s Fantastic Four’s $154.7 million domestic collection. It is set to be the most successful F4 film ever in North America.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ opening weekend collection at the North American box office

The latest MCU movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is the fourth film of 2025 to open with a $100 million+ collection at the North American box office. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, it collected $118.0 million in its three-day opening weekend domestically, recording the fourth-biggest opening of the year.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday, Day 1 – $57.0 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $33.2 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $27.8 million

Total – $118.0 million

One of the biggest 3-day openings for MCU in the post-COVID era

Deadpool and Wolverine – $211.4 million Doctor Strange 2 – $187.4 million Black Panther 2 – $181.4 million Thor: Love and Thunder – $143.2 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – $118.4 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $118.0 million

It is the sixth-biggest opening for the MCU in the post-COVID era. First Steps missed the #5 spot by a hair, but this could change if the actuals came in higher.

Earned the 4th biggest opening weekend of the year in North America

Although the MCU movie beat Superman’s previews and opening-day collections, it failed to surpass its opening weekend numbers by a significant margin. The F4 movie has to settle down as the fourth-biggest opening weekend of 2025.

A Minecraft Movie – $162.8 million Lilo & Stitch – $146 million Superman – $125 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $118 million

The MCU movie has beaten Spider-Man: Homecoming’s $117 million and is on par with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s $118.4 million debut as the #61 biggest opening weekend ever. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in theaters on July 25.

