Nicholas Hoult is an English actor known for his versatile roles in his remarkable filmography. He earned special praise from viewers for his performance as the menacing DC villain Lex Luthor in Superman. He has been in showbiz from a very young age. His last film, Nosferatu, also earned critical acclaim and commercial success. Read on for more.

He started his career in cinema at 11, portraying Marcus in 2002’s About a Boy. Hoult transitioned to more complex characters in the film industry, earning success and recognition with the popular British series Skins. In 2012, he appeared in Forbes’ annual 30 Under 20 list and has an enriched filmography over the years.

A Colorful & Versatile Filmography

From quirky comedies and historical dramas to superhero blockbusters and gothic horror, Nicholas Hoult has built a richly varied career, showcasing his range across genres and characters. Nicholas Hoult is known for choosing various unique and challenging roles. He likes to play all kinds of different characters and values real, emotional performances. Some of his notable film works include Warm Bodies, Jack the Giant Slayer, X-Men Series, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Menu, Reinfeld, and more. He is currently seen as Lex Luthor in Superman.

Check out the last five films of Nicholas Hoult at the worldwide box office.

$181.8 million Nosferatu (2024) – $79.6 million The Menu (2022) – Juror #2 (2024) – $27 million Renfield (2023) – $26.5 million The Order (2024) – $2.8 million

Box Office Performance of Superman

Nicholas Hoult auditioned for the role of Clark Kent but ended up in the role of Lex Luthor. He earned a lot of praise for his performance in this villainous role in Superman. The movie is also doing well at the box office and is set to cross $500 million worldwide. It has hit $271.7 million at the domestic box office and $472.44 million worldwide. Superman was released on July 11.

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

