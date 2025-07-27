28 Years Later has not lost at the box office amid the big tentpole movies. It has its target audience and is close to hitting its breakeven point, which is also the film’s next key milestone worldwide. Surviving amid such big releases is a huge feat in itself, and achieving milestones so long after the release is also commendable for this horror flick with a modest budget. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the standalone sequel to 28 Weeks Later and the third film in the 28 Days Later franchise. The OG director, Danny Boyle, and the film’s writer, Alex Garland, reunited for this third film. It registered the biggest opening weekend in the franchise, carrying forward the success legacy of the horror flicks this year after Sinners and Final Destination: Bloodlines. A sequel to this 2025 movie is already in development and is scheduled to be released in January next year.

28 Years Later at the domestic box office after

Based on the data provided by Box Office Mojo, Danny Boyle’s film 28 Years Later collected $165K on Friday, its 36th day at the North American box office. It witnessed a decline of -60.3% from last Friday. The horror movie lost 989 theaters last week and collected $1.3 million on its fifth weekend. Its domestic collection hit $69.6 million after 39 days.

On track to hit the $150 million mark worldwide

It is not a mainstream Hollywood biggie, so its worldwide release was not as big as other movies. However, the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-starrer still collected $76.50 million at the international box office. Allied to the $69.6 million domestic cume, the global total has hit $146.1 million. Hence, it is less than $5 million away from the $150 million mark worldwide. It is tough at this point in time, but not impossible.

Budget and breakeven

As per media reports, 28 Years Later was made on a budget of $60 million, and it needs to collect $150 million to break even at the box office. Danny Boyle’s film has collected 143.5% more than its decent budget. It can be called a box office success.

Box Office Summary

North America – $69.6 million

International – $76.5 million

Worldwide – $146.1 million

