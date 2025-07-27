Superman by James Gunn has dipped to #2 in the domestic box office chart and will feel the pressure of The Fantastic Four: First Steps further in the upcoming days. Despite that, the DC movie is headed towards its next box office achievement. It is close to beating the domestic haul of Sinners to move closer to 2025’s top three grossers. Keep scrolling for more deets.

This movie launches the new DC Universe after it was taken over by James Gunn and Peter Safran. There are a lot of fun and interesting projects waiting for the DC fans. It also introduced Milly Alcock’s Supergirl at the end of the movie. Additionally, there will be a series on Green Lanterns, and people will also be willing to see more of Mr Terrific. Meanwhile, this DC flick is on track to beat Henry Cavill starrer Man of Steel this weekend.

Superman’s box office collection in North America after 15 days

Superman has performed strongly at the box office and remained #1 in the domestic box office chart until The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released. James Gunn’s film collected $7.1 million on its third Friday at the North American box office, the seventh biggest third Friday in the history of DC flicks. The movie finally outpaced Thor: Love and Thunder’s $6.3 million run at the same point. With a strong third-Friday gross, the domestic total stands at $271.7 million cume [via Box Office Mojo].

On track to surpass Sinners’ domestic haul & achieve a notable feat

Ryan Coogler‘s Sinners scored near-perfect ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. It collected $278.57 million during its domestic run and is now the fourth highest-grossing film of the year in North America. Sinners was #3 but recently lost that rank to Jurassic World Rebirth. The DC film is less than $10 million away from beating the horror flick as the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2025 domestically. Therefore, the David Corenswet starrer will move closer to 2025’s top three grossers domestically.

Worldwide collection update

Meanwhile, worldwide, Superman has already surpassed Sinners‘ $382.19 million. Overseas, the film has earned $200.7 million, and allied to the $271.7 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection hits $472.4 million. Superman was released in theaters on July 11.

Box Office Summary

North America – $271.7 million

International – $200.7 million

Worldwide – $472.4 million

