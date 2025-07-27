The MCU might be getting the much-needed blockbuster after last year’s Deadpool and Wolverine. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has registered the second biggest opening day of the year, beating Superman and Lilo & Stitch. Globally, it has also crossed a major milestone ahead of its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has received excellent ratings from the audience on the Rotten Tomatoes platform. It received 93% on the aggregate site, and the collective consensus of the audience states, “The Fantastic Four takes the world by Storm, Thing, Reed, Johnny, and baby, forging a new path for this bespoke family that, with these First Steps, leaps into cosmic action with retro-futuristic verve.” The critics also gave it an excellent rating of 87%, and as per them, this version of The Fantastic Four does justice to Marvel’s First Family.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps crosses $100 million milestone worldwide

Based on the data provided by Box Office Mojo, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $57 million on its release day at the domestic box office. The overseas rollout began earlier, and on Friday, it added another $22.2 million over 53 markets, bringing the total to $49.2 million. Adding that to the $57 million release day collection in North America, the worldwide collection hits $106.2 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $57.0 million

International – $49.2 million

Worldwide – $106.2 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Aims High at the Box Office on its opening weekend

The MCU movie is headed for a massive opening weekend. It is tracking to earn between $110 million and $120 million on its 5-day opening weekend overseas. In North America, it eyes between $120 million and $130 million on its three-day opening weekend. Thus, the worldwide opening lies between $230 million and $250 million for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in theaters on July 25.

