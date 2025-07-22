Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch is finally heading to digital. After running strong in theatres since its Memorial Day weekend debut on May 23, the film will now be available to buy digitally starting July 22.

The physical copies, including the likes of 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD, will hit shelves next month on August 26, complete with extra content like bloopers, deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes footage, reports Screenrant.

stitch is coming home 💙💙💙 Be the first to watch #LiloAndStitch at home. buy it on Digital July 22 and own it on Blu-ray August 26 pic.twitter.com/DxbYY5Z5sg — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 21, 2025

Lilo & Stitch Critical Reception

The film, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, brought back Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch while introducing Maia Kealoha as Lilo. It marked Disney’s second live-action remake this year and did not take long to grab attention.

The film impressed both critics and viewers, pulling a 71% Tomatometer and a 92% audience score. Its theatrical run stretched nearly two months, much longer than originally planned, as it was first expected to drop on streaming.

Lilo & Stitch is One of Disney’s Most Successful Live-Action Remakes

Lilo & Stitch’s extra time on the big screen worked in its favor. The film crossed the $1 billion mark globally last week, with a $1.008 billion total (per Box Office Mojo), placing it among Disney’s most successful live-action remakes.

Lilo & Stitch Box Office Summary

Domestic – $418M

International – $590M

Worldwide – $1B

