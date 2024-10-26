Chris Sanders’ movie has not only pleased the critics, but it is also churning quite a lot at the global box office. We are talking about The Wild Robot, which has crossed yet another major milestone worldwide. Lupita Nyong’o lent her voice to the lead role of Roz. Scroll below for the deets.

The animated feature is competing against multiple releases at the theatres. However, they are doing well and have their own audience. The successful movies are Terrifier 3 and Smile 2, the latter of which was released last week and has collected over $31 million at the box office in the United States. Terrifier 3 is also a huge success and the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The voice cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Dreamworks Animations’ The Wild Robot collected a decent $665K on Thursday in North America. It played across 3,829 locations in the US. The film’s domestic cume stands at $104.87 million. It has consistently been there on the domestic chart since its release. The animated feature experienced a drop of only 42.1% from last week.

At the overseas box office, The Wild Robot has raked in a splendid $95.58 million so far. Adding the international cume to its $104.87 million domestic cume, the film’s global collection has crossed the $200 million mark. It now stands at $200.45 million worldwide cume. The movie was made on a budget of $78 million and has collected around 2.6 times or 156.98% more than that.

This Chris Sanders-helmed animated feature is a commercial success and has received universal acclaim for its story, emotional depth, and vocal performances. The Wild Robot was released in the US theatres on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

