Venom: The Last Dance finally opened in the theatres and is reportedly trying to beat the industry’s predictions. Venom 3’s Thursday previews are pretty positive. Tom Hardy-led Marvel movie had a budget similar to its predecessor, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The latest release is expected to recover a significant amount of the production budget. Scroll below for the deets.

The early reactions to the film were mostly adverse except for its action sequences. Hence, positive word-of-mouth is necessary for the movie. The 2021 movie was directed by Andy Serkis, while the threequel was helmed by Kelly Marcel. She was associated with the last two movies as a writer, and this is her directorial debut. As per reports, this movie is predicted to have the lowest collection on its debut weekend at the box office in North America. The critics have rated it a disappointing 38% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, and the audience so far gave it 78% on Popcornmeter.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando, in his latest report, revealed the collection of Venom: The Last Dance from the Thursday Previews. As per that, Venom 3, led by Tom Hardy, grossed $8.5 million from the previews at the North American box office. It is below Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s $11.6 million and Venom’s $10 million gross.

The report further added that Venom: The Last Dance is expected to earn between $65 million and $75 million on its three-day opening weekend. The reported budget of the comic book movie was a solid $110 million before the marketing. Therefore, the film will recover around 59- 68% on its debut weekend. The 2021 flick also had an estimated budget of $110 million while the first film had cost a little more than and was made on a cost of $116 million.

Venom 3’s Thursday preview collections are running lower than other comic book movies and action flicks. Tom Hardy starrer movie’s preview numbers are lower than Shang-Chi’s $8.8 million, John Wick: Chapter 4’s $8.9 million, and Eternals’ $9.5 million. Meanwhile, it is above F9’s $7.2 million, Fast X’s $7.5 million, and Black Adam’s $7.6 million. It has received a warm welcome in China and scored the biggest opening day for a comic book movie since Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Marvel movie collected $9.4 million on Wednesday.

Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy in the lead role, was released in the US on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

