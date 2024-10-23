Tom Hardy is an accomplished Hollywood actor who is gearing up to entertain viewers as Eddie Brock again, along with his Symbiote friend. He has worked with some established filmmakers in some splendid movies. The actor has not appeared in many films in the past few years. Ahead of Venom 3’s release, let’s check out the last five Hardy films at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for more.

Hardy’s breakthrough performance was in Christopher Nolan’s Inception [2010]. He has worked with Nolan in multiple films and was nominated for the Oscars for his performance in The Revenant. Leonardo DiCaprio won the Academy Award for the movie in the lead role category while Hardy was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. According to The Numbers, he has appeared as a leading actor in seventeen movies and has a worldwide aggregate box office of $2.61 billion.

Fans love Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in the Sony Spider-Man Universe. The English actor also appeared in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he was only in the post-credit scene. Venom 3 will be his last solo outing in the franchise, and the film is being praised by critics. The audience will have to wait a bit more to see it on the big screen.

But ahead of that, let’s look at the last five films of the Venom 3 star –

5. The Bikeriders (2023) – $35.96 million

4. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) – $506.81 million

3. Dunkirk (2017) – $530.43 million

2. The Revenant (2015) – $532.95 million

Venom (2018) – $856.08 million

It seems like Venom is ruling at #1 of the filmography of Tom Hardy for the last five years. However, as per reports, Venom 3 is expected to earn between $65-$70 million at the US box office on its debut weekend. It will register the lowest debut in the trilogy. But fingers crossed!

Venom 3 or Venom: The Last Dance will be released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Smile 2 Box Office (North America): Hits $25M In Just Four Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News