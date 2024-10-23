Eddie Brock and the symbiote Venom are preparing for their last ride, and the critics have called it fun and emotional. The exhibitors have spoken and shared their expectations from Venom: The Last Dance’s debut weekend in the US and globally. Tom Hardy will reprise the role once again in Venom 3, and the fans cannot wait to witness the fun banter and some great action.

The early reactions to Venom 3 are mostly positive; some even labeled it the best in the trilogy. It will introduce Knull to the viewers. For the uninitiated, Knull is a supervillain in Marvel Comics associated with Venom and Carnage. He is the creator of the alien races, Klyntar/Symbiotes, and Exolons. Therefore, he is the creator of Venom, and the symbiote says that in the film’s trailer as well.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the industry may be cautious with its bet on Venom: The Last Dance because of how things panned out with Joker 2. As per the report, Venom 3 is projected to earn between $65 million and $70 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. Venom 3’s projections are the lowest in the trilogy. The first film collected $80.25 million in the US, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage earned $90.03 million on their debut weekends.

Venom 3 will reportedly earn 27.80% less than its predecessor. The report further revealed how much Venom: The Last Dance is predicted to collect on its opening weekend from overseas locations and where the worldwide cume will stand.

As per that, Tom Hardy’s Marvel movie is eyeing a $80 million—$85 million opening overseas for a decent $145 million—$155 million global debut. However, nothing can be said, as the box office is unpredictable. The tables can turn at any moment. For example, the second film in this franchise collected an impressive $90.03 million, but globally, it raked in $506.81 million, 40.79% less than the first film, which collected $856.08 million globally.

The Tom Hardy-led Venom 3, aka Venom: The Last Dance, will be released in theatres on October 25. Check out the critics’ early reactions here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

