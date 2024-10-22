Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance is gearing up for its release, and this is the final film in his solo trilogy. The reviews from the early screening have flooded social media, and it is on the positive side. Sony made a disaster with its Madame Web, but it might now have a chance of redeeming itself. Scroll below to find out what the critics said about Venom 3.

Even though the early reactions are sometimes positive, it’s better to wait for platforms such as Rotten Tomatoes and their ratings. The 2021 movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage received a poor rating of 57% only from the critics; however, the audience gave it 84% on Popcornmeter.

Venom: The Last Dance was directed by Kelly Marcel and features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham in the supporting cast. The premise revolves around Eddie Brock and Venom going on the run while their worlds are hunting them. As per Box Office Pro’s report, the movie is predicted to collect between $80 million and $120 million in its debut weekend in the US.

According to creator Matt Ramos’ report, Venom 3 has two post-credit scenes. We saw the duo in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s post-credit. Will Venom 3’s post-credit scene have any connection with Tom Holland’s 2021 blockbuster or the upcoming Spider-Man 4? We will find out after the film releases, but let’s find out what the critics have to say about Tom Hardy’s movie.

Chris Killian wrote, “Venom The Last Dance is a whacky buddy road trip that stretches its PG-13 rating as far as it will possibly go. Simply put – Venom 3 is classic guilty pleasure cinema. Turn your brains off and let #Venom snack on ‘em.”

Screenrant’s Joseph Deckelmeier says, “#VenomTheLastDance takes you on a wild and exhilarating journey from start to finish! It’s a fun popcorn movie that reminds me of the early 2000’s comic book movies. The action is great & is a tribute to action films from the 80’s. There’s a ton of funny moments. Are there plot holes and some issues with the story? Yes. It’s it fun? Also, yes.”

“I’ve seen #VenomTheLastDance and it’s the most cinematic, monumental #Venom movie to date. Eddie Brock and Venom’s dynamic is at its strongest in this one, and the stakes are so much higher. I had a LOT of fun with this one…the final act is BONKERS!” wrote Josh Wildling, who is a Rotten Tomatoes approved critic.

Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell wrote, “Venom: The Last Dance is the most entertaining of the trilogy. It’s largely a funny and sweet road trip with Eddie and Venom living their Thelma & Louise fugitive dreams, including car karaoke and dog rescuing. You might even find yourself getting emotional.”

Matt Ramos stated, “#VenomTheLastDance isn’t just fun, IT’S THE BEST VENOM MOVIE BY FAR! It’s the funniest, most emotional, best story & it takes the silliness we love & fully embraces it full force. They do A LOT of cool symbiote stuff & we couldn’t have gotten a better ending to this trilogy that also sets up more. SONY COOKED Y’ALL.”

Atom writes, “#VenomTheLastDance REVIEW: A huge EPIC & EMOTIONAL finale!! Tom Hardy gives EVERYTHING & Sony has never been better. Stunning action satisfies with all nineteen inches. Not just another Venom movie, it’s one of the BEST comic book films ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next.”

Producer, director and journalist Simon Thompson shared, “#VenomTheLastDance sees Tom Hardy go all in for a fun finale befitting the franchise. With stacks of set pieces ranging from kooky to crazy, this doesn’t hold back with the Venomenal action. Take it for what it is. Grab some popcorn and go with the flow of this raging road movie.”

The Hollywood Handle opined, “#VenomTheLastDance might not be a great film overall but it still manages to be the best of this trilogy that wasn’t really able to accomplish a lot. Extremely fun sequences and Eddie’s relationship with Venom still being a standout. A satisfying ending for this trilogy.”

Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy in the lead role, will be released in the theatres on October 25.

